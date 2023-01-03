Poco C50 launched in India with MediaTek Helio A22, Android 12 Go Edition for Rs 6,499: Full details

Poco C50 budget phone has officially been launched in India today. The entry-level phone comes with a “premium leather-like” finish on the back— Xiaomi spin-off Poco says in its press release— mated to a 6.52-inch 720p display. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor and Android 12 Go Edition software. Poco C50 price in India starts at Rs 6,499.

Poco C50 price in India, availability

Poco has launched the Poco C50 in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499. This is for a version with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 7,299.

Poco will start selling the Poco C50 in India starting from January 10, 2023. The phone will be available for buying from Flipkart. As a promotional scheme, Poco says it will sell the Poco C50 at reduced prices of Rs 6,249 (2GB/32GB) and Rs 6,999 (3GB/32GB), respectively, on first sale day.

Poco C50 specs, features, everything else to know

Poco says the Poco C50 has a premium leather-like finish which ensures “zero smudges”. (Photo credit: Poco)

Poco C50 has a 6.52-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the Helio A22 chipset paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Software is Android 12 Go Edition, a dialled-down version of Android (version 12) designed specifically for devices with entry-level hardware.

For photography, you get an 8MP camera on the rear and another 5MP camera on the front.

Running the show is a 5,000mAh battery though charging is limited to 10W via micro-USB.

Poco says the Poco C50 has a premium leather-like finish which ensures “zero smudges”. The phone is available in two colours— Royal Blue and Country Green. The Poco C50 is said to come with a “splash proof and dust resistance coating” and has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

