IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 Highlights: In his keynote speech at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the growing influence of artificial intelligence and India’s plan to make this technology accessible to everyone.

He welcomed global leaders and experts to what he described as a landmark AI gathering. He said India is home to one of the world’s largest technology talent pools and added that it is a proud moment for countries of the Global South to host such a major summit. Drawing a comparison with early wireless communication, he noted that few could have predicted how deeply it would connect the world. In the same way, he said AI is bringing a historic shift, and what the world is seeing now is only the beginning of its impact.

The Prime Minister explained that India views AI as a force for public good. He said the summit’s theme reflects the idea of welfare and happiness for all. According to him, AI should not remain limited to a few nations or companies but should benefit everyone, especially developing countries. He pointed out that while AI is making machines smarter, it is also greatly expanding human ability. He stressed that the speed and scale of change today are far greater than in earlier technological revolutions.

He also spoke about the need for responsibility. He said leaders must think about the kind of AI systems they leave for future generations. The key issue, he added, is not what AI might achieve years from now, but how it is being used today. He compared it to nuclear energy, which has shown both destructive power and positive use, depending on how it is handled.

The Prime Minister underlined that AI must be centred on human needs. Without proper direction, he warned, it could create disruption. But with the right guidance, it can offer powerful solutions. He said the goal of the summit is to ensure that AI remains sensitive, responsible and focused on the welfare of all.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, technology experts and civil society members from around the world in New Delhi. As the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South, it aims to promote international cooperation on AI governance, safety and its broader impact on society, while supporting the idea of AI for humanity.

PM Modi’s MANAV vision for AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted 5 keypointers outlining the “MANAV” Vision for artificial intelligence. He said the word “Manav” means human, and the idea behind the vision is to keep people at the heart of AI progress.

He described five main principles. The first focuses on ethics, saying AI systems must be guided by strong moral values. The second highlights the need for responsible governance, with clear laws and proper monitoring. The third stresses national sovereignty, meaning individuals and nations should have control over their own data.

The fourth principle calls for AI to be open and inclusive, so that its advantages reach many people instead of being limited to a small group. The fifth underlines that AI must operate within the law and remain reliable and open to checks.

According to the Prime Minister, this human-centred approach will help ensure that AI is developed and used in a responsible way, contributing to the well-being of people around the world in the decades ahead.

IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026: Full Schedule for Feb 19

As part of his packed agenda at the Summit, the Prime Minister will attend the Leaders’ Plenary starting around 12 noon. This session will see Presidents, Prime Ministers, ministers and top officials from global institutions come together to discuss major priorities related to artificial intelligence. The focus will be on rules and regulations, building strong digital infrastructure, and working together across countries on AI development.

Later in the evening, from 5:30 pm onwards, the Prime Minister will join a CEO roundtable meeting. Senior leaders from international technology and industry companies will sit down with government representatives to talk about investments, joint research projects, supply chain planning and the practical use of AI systems.

