Calling for democratisation of artificial intelligence and hinting at ethical challenges posed by the technological juggernaut that’s disrupted the universe, Narendra Modi delivered a compelling keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

“For AI, humans are just data points. To ensure that humans are not reduced to mere raw material, AI must be democratised. It must be made a medium for inclusion and empowerment,” Prime Minister told a house full of tech leaders who are building the direction in which artificial intelligence will be shaping the new world order.

Urging the global community to steer the growth of artificial intelligence towards human welfare and ethical governance rather than unchecked disruption. Speaking at Bharat Mandapam during the event, which focused on responsible AI under the theme People, Planet, and Progress, Modi highlighted India’s vision of making AI inclusive, sovereign, and aligned with humanity’s broader good.

Among the various aspects of his speech, Modi declared that AI’s growth should be taken from ‘machine-centric to human-centric’. The goal is to focus on how AI can become sensitive, responsive, and accountable. He highlighted that while AI represents immense potential, its direction determines its impact.

“AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive — this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit,” he said.

AI is the milestone of humanity’s transformation

Modi also touched upon the impact of AI on humanity’s transformation. “Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact,” said the Prime Minister. He compared the advent of AI to historic breakthroughs like fire, wireless communication, stating that today’s innovations are merely the beginning of AI’s profound influence on society, economy, and daily life.

Modi envisioned a collaborative future where humans and intelligent systems work side by side. “We are entering an era where humans and intelligence systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve,” he said.

AI needs to be given freedom with human control

While PM Modi was all hopeful of a bright and promising future for AI, he also advocated for balanced innovation. “We need to give AI open sky but need to keep command in our hands,” said Modi, likening the technology to the beginning of the nuclear power age – in the right hands, this technology can do wonders. He likened AI to GPS technology, stating, “Like GPS shows us the way, but where we have to go is decided by us.” He stressed that AI’s direction should always rest upon humans to ensure control, accountability and alignment with human values.

Modi’s remarks align with MANAV vision for a ethical AI. India’s push, as part of the IndiaAI Mission, is to democratise AI, protect data sovereignty, and prioritise the Global South. Modi has repeatedly called for AI to empower rather than reduce humans to mere data points, positioning the country as a leader in ethical, human-first AI development.