PlayStation VR2 unboxing: Here’s your best look yet at Sony’s flagship PSVR2 headset for PS5

Sony has released an “unboxing” video of the PlayStation VR2 ahead of its global launch on February 22, 2023. In the video, the company’s global product manager Kei Yoneyama is seen unboxing a retail unit of the upcoming VR headset showing off the complete packaging inside out. The biggest takeaway is the simplicity. The PSVR2 is a relatively less cluttered affair than the original PSVR from 2016. The box is more sustainable, too, and can be used to store the hardware safely when not in use.

PlayStation VR2: What’s in the box and how to use?

The PSVR2 will ship with the VR headset and cable to connect with the PS5 (Sony has confirmed the new headset won’t work with the older PS4), a pair of Sense wireless controllers with straps and cable for pairing and charging, and stereo headphones with three pairs of earpieces. The PSVR2 doesn’t require any additional hardware to work except for the PS5, though Sony has announced a charging station for the controllers that you can purchase separately.

The PSVR2 headset has an orb-shaped design. (Photo credit: Sony)

The unboxing video also gives a closer look at the headset and controllers. From individual part functioning to how to use them. The headset has two parts – scope and headband. Both have physical buttons. The scope, which is basically the orb-shaped area on the front, has one button to adjust the scope itself and a dial to move the lenses around at the top. On the down-side, there’s a power switch and function button to enable “see-through” in addition to a microphone. The visor meanwhile has an adjustment dial and quick release button at the centre. You will be able to attach the bundled headphones to it which is a nice touch.

To wear the headset, you’ll need to hold the two ends and pull them outwards, following which you can make finer adjustments to get the best fit. The headset is designed to work well with glasses.

The controllers match the orb look of the headset. Each controller has one PlayStation (PS) button. There are no direction buttons, but left and right sticks are available on each controller. The action buttons are divided between the left (triangle and square) and right (circle and cross) controllers. The create button lies on the left controller while the options button is on the right. You also get L2/L1 and R2/R1 buttons on the underside.

PlayStation VR2: specs, features

Sony has clearly designed the PSVR2 with convenience in mind, but it is also very powerful. The headset has two 2000x2040p resolution OLED displays capable of supporting 4K HDR visuals at up to 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the first-generation model, the PSVR2 has four cameras built in for tracking while separate IR cameras can intelligently track your eyes for seemingly more realism in games. The field-of-view has been increased to 110-degree (versus 100-degree in original) and foveated rendering can theoretically entail higher graphical fidelity.

The controllers will have adaptive tiggers. (Photo credit: Sony)

The controllers, too, have received the “sense” makeover and like the PS5’s DualSense, they’ll focus on heightening the feeling of immersion by bringing a “sense of touch” in games through a combination of haptics and adaptive triggers.

Elsewhere, the PlayStation VR2 will allow you to broadcast content by connecting the PlayStation 5 HD camera to your console and view non-VR content in “Cinematic Mode”.

PlayStation VR2: price, availability

The PSVR2 will sell globally for $549.99 (roughly Rs 45,500). Availability details are expected to be announced on February 22, 2023.