PlayStation Plus October 2022 catalogue includes GTA Vice City, Assassin’s Creed, and more: Check details

Sony has unveiled the complete game list coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers for October 2022. PlayStation Plus members are getting a bunch of games. PlayStation made the announcement of upcoming titles via a tweet on October 12. “Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue lineup for October…” writes PlayStation on Twitter.

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service which allows the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players to play games in online, multiplayer mode. Moreover, the service also includes cloud storage for save games, discounts, as well as early access to game trials and more. It comes in three tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

This month, a number of games from the Assassin’s Creed series as well as The Medium and Inside will be added to the PlayStation Plus catalogue. In addition to this, the Definitive Edition of fan favourite and nostalgic GTA Vice City, or as it is called, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City will make a comeback in this month with new rendition. The upcoming titles will be available, starting October 18. The games available this month on the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers are listed below.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4, PS5)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4)

Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4) Dragon

Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (PS4)

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition (PS4)

Inside (PS4)

The Medium (PS5)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (PS4)

Hohokum (PS4)

PS Plus Premium (Classics)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)

Limbo (PS3)

Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS3)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3)

Everyday Shooter (PS3)