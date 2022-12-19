scorecardresearch
PlayGo Dura: These buds have a lot of juice in them

Snug fit, powerful sound & strong battery are the key takeaways

Written by Sudhir Chowdhary
The TWS also supports Type-C charging.

Wireless earbuds are quite popular these days; these are compact and therefore facilitate free movement, motivate you when working out, and keep you entertained when you’re commuting.

PlayGo Dura TWS is an attractive proposition; it sports attractive looks with an in-ear design, ensuring that you experience no ear-fatigue even after prolonged wear. It is available for Rs 1,499 and offers 30 hours of playtime on a single charge of the buds. Enabled with fast charging capabilities, just 10 minutes of charging is enough for up to 5 hours of audio. Its enhanced bass extra loud (EBEL) drivers, well-positioned microphone provides for HD sound quality while the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology ensures hassle free audio, even in the most boisterous environment. The TWS also supports Type-C charging.

KEY FEATURES

  • In-ear design, auto pre-connect
  • 10 minutes of charging, 5 hours of playtime
  • Powerful drivers, touch controls
  • Estimated street price: Rs 1,499

