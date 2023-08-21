PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 & DIAL3 PRO: Reduce your reliance on mobile

Gurgaon-based Play’s two new smartwatches — Playfit Flaunt2 and Playfit Dial3 Pro — can make you forget your mobile. Playfit Flaunt2 uses a large and vibrant Super AMOLED screen which provides for a decent sunlight visibility, there is a remarkable 600-nits brightness too. The Always-On-Display (AOD) feature provides essential information immediately, eliminating the need to constantly wake up the watch. The model also comes with a rotary crown button for intuitive scrolling, customisable screensavers, and navigation capabilities.

Play’s other offering, Playfit Dial3 Pro has a large 2-inch display with razor-sharp colour saturation and all-view IPS display. This smartwatch’s integrated voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, and phone-free music experience cater to the on-the-go lifestyle.

KEY FEATURES

Playfit Flaunt2

* 1.43-inch Amoled display

Built-in voice assistant

* HR, SpO2, BP monitoring

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,999

Playfit Dial3

* 2-inch All-View IPS display

* Bluetooth calling

* Multiple watch faces

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,499