Foldable smartphones in India now offer the ultimate flagship experience, combining cutting-edge design, powerful performance, and premium features in one device. All the brands are now focusing on slimmer designs, larger batteries, flagship chipsets, and advanced multitasking features. Brands including Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Google, and OnePlus are competing in the premium segment with book-style foldables offering tablet-sized displays and flagship cameras.

Most flagship foldables now include LTPO AMOLED panels, high refresh rates, AI features, and advanced telephoto camera systems with optical zoom. Here are five foldable smartphones currently available in the Indian market.

Motorola Razr Fold

The Motorola Razr Fold features an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO pOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.6-inch outer screen with support for a 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone includes triple 50MP rear cameras, a 20MP internal selfie camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover display, both supporting 120Hz refresh rates. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The phone features a 200MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a large OLED inner display with high-refresh-rate support and a wider outer screen for regular smartphone use. It runs on Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and includes AI-based features integrated with Android. The phone offers a triple rear camera setup with computational photography tools, multitasking support, live translation features, and long-term Android software updates directly from Google.

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rates. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The device includes a 48MP main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 4,805mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with a large 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED inner display that unfolds into a tablet-sized screen. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and reaches up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility. On the outside, the phone features a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen, and both displays offer a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Thanks to LTPO technology, the refresh rate can dynamically shift between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being viewed, helping improve battery efficiency.