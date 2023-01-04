Pixel 7a leaked! Google may finally bring high refresh rate display to its next budget Pixel phone

Google Pixel leaks are probably the single biggest constant in the tech industry. They just keep coming, on and on, and on again. Google, somehow, can’t catch a break. Just days after the entire “alleged” Pixel roadmap for 2023 leaked online, we’re getting fresh information on what’s probably going to be the first Pixel phone of the year— the entry-level Pixel 7a. This new upcoming budget Pixel phone should pack some of the same goodness of the recently unveiled Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, including possibly the core Tensor G2 chip, but there could be a few more surprises incoming.

A hands-on video of the alleged Pixel 7a has leaked online ahead of launch which is usually pegged for Google I/O. The video doesn’t reveal much but just enough to keep fans and enthusiasts excited for what should be the most affordable Pixel phone of 2023. This includes a very important detail, too. The Pixel 7a, as per the leaked video (via /LEAKS), will come rocking a high refresh rate display. More specifically, it is tipped to come with a 90Hz panel.

The Pixel 6a, while outstanding in almost every perceivable way, came with the glaring omission of a high refresh rate panel at a time when many rival phones, including some that cost way lower, pack 120Hz screens. So, the Pixel 7a does stand out as a good upgrade if at all the leak comes out to be true. On the flip side, Google still hasn’t been able to cut down on bezels, it seems from the hands-on video, as the alleged Pixel 7a is seen having a sizeable chunk. There is a hole punch cut-out at the centre.

The Pixel 7a is expected to have a design scheme more akin to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and while all leaks have pointed towards the same approach, we’re yet to get an official word from Google so you’re advised to take the information with a grain of salt (also the leak that says Google may jump to a 90Hz display in the Pixel 7a). But we’ll see.

The Google Pixel 7a is expected to break cover around April or May, possibly around or at the time of I/O 2023. Stay tuned for more and until then, be sure to check out our full reviews of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a down below.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Smartest smartphones of 2022

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a review: This phone has a lot to offer, but there’s a catch