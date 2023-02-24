Pixel 7 users finally get Jio 5G support with new Android 13 update, but there’s a catch

Google has released an update, Beta 3.2, to Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, just two weeks after the release of Beta 3.1. The latest update includes two fixes, with one addressing visual artifacts such as flashing green screens on some devices and the second update is support for the Jio 5G on Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices.

In the first Android 13 QPR, Google added support for 5G networks in India. However, it didn’t support Jio’s True 5G network which meant Jio 5G users couldn’t take advantage of the full benefits of their network on Android 13. With the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 update, Google has added support for Jio’s True 5G network for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users. But this again comes with a catch. Pixel users can take benefit of the update only if their phone is running the latest Android 13 beta build.

If you’re already using a beta build, you’ll receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 3.2 automatically.

Google earlier this month released the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 which brought fixes to major issues. It fixed an issue in the system Bluetooth module that could have allowed for possible out-of-bounds writes due to memory corruption. It is reported as Issue #259630761. It also fixed a problem that caused some Romanian translations to go missing from the system image.

“Following the stable release of Android 13 to AOSP, we continue to update the platform with fixes and improvements that are then rolled out to supported devices. These releases happen on a quarterly cadence through Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), which are delivered both to AOSP and to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops,” Google describes its Android 13 QPR2 updates on its blog post.

The company, however, also warns that these releases may affect stability, battery, or performance of the device and that it isn’t suitable for users with accessibility needs.

“Some apps might not function as expected when running on this release. This limitation includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.”