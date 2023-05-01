Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 selling with up to Rs 15,000 discount; Pixel 6a price drops to all-time low of Rs 27,999: Details

If you’ve been eying one of Google’s current crop of Pixel phones waiting in line patiently for a price drop, well, it’s time to cash in. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a are all selling with a “big” discount on Flipkart, at the time of writing. How big, you ask? By up to Rs 16,000. And before you ask, it’s all flat discount, no bank scheme or exchange bonus involved which is to say that you may be able to snag them for even cheaper if you choose to go for any of those schemes, also.

Flipkart is kicking off its upcoming Big Savings Day sale event early with curtain raiser deals on select products, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6a included, from May 1 through May 3. The actual sale starts from May 4, 12pm onwards. During the promotional window, the e-commerce website has listed the budget Pixel 6a price at Rs 27,999. That’s whopping Rs 16,000 down from the phone’s launch price of Rs 43,999. It’s not the first time Flipkart has slashed the price of the Pixel 6a though, it appears to be selling at an all-time low this time. Suffice to say, the Pixel 6a is a no-brainer at this price.

The deal on Google’s top-shelf Pixel 7 Pro is also crazy, in fact crazier considering the whole package. Flipkart has listed the Pixel 7 Pro for Rs 69,999, Rs 15,000 less than its actual price of Rs 84,999. The Pixel 7 on the other hand is available with Rs 10,000 discount bringing the price of the phone down from Rs 59,999 to Rs 49,999.

As we mentioned earlier, you can get these Pixel phones at more affordable prices with bank offers and on exchange. Flipkart is offering up to 10 percent cashback on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Depending on your existing/spare phone, an exchange can give you a maximum price reduction of Rs 29,250 in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, Rs 28,250 for Pixel 7, and Rs 26,750 for Pixel 6a over and above everything else.