Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro sold out in India few hours into launch on Flipkart; no word from Google on further availability

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went out of stock on Flipkart a few hours after they were put on sale. The sale began earlier today and currently, there’s no variant available to purchase.

Pixel 7 series was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the standard variant and Rs 84,999 for the Pro model. Both devices went on sale earlier today with limited offers – Flipkart was offering Rs 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and Rs 8,500 on the Pixel 7 Pro. There was an exchange offer for additional discount as well.

The stock was sold out in the first few hours of the first sale on Flipkart and Google has not made an announcement on the stocks yet. While this becomes disappointing for the folks who were waiting to get their hands on the latest Pixel device, it indicates that there’s a rising demand for Pixel 7 series in India.

In terms of looks, it follows up the style segment of its predecessor – more or less similar, however – the latest phones feature a better camera and the all new Tensor G2 chipset. It doesn’t end here – the Pixel phones now support face unlock as well. The standard variant comes with a dual camera while the Pro model features a triple camera setup.

While the Pixel 7 features 50MP primary and 12MP secondary sensor, the Pro variant features an even better 50MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 30x super res zoom – on the front, both the Pixel phones sport a 10.8MP camera for selfies and video chats. Moreover, California’s tech giant has kept top dollar features like Cinematic Blur exclusively for the Pixel 7 Pro.