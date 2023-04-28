Pixel 6a selling for Rs 3,749? Google’s budget Pixel gets Rs 12,000 flat discount ahead of Pixel 7a launch

Google’s budget Pixel, the Pixel 6a, is selling with Rs 12,000 flat discount ahead of Pixel 7a launch. That is crazy considering the Pixel 6a was priced rather ridiculously high at launch which was last year. The phone was alright –it still is— but at Rs 43,999 it was hard justifying some of the hardware choices Google chose to go with. Cut to 2023, a Rs 12,000 cut which brings the price down to Rs 31,999 suddenly makes the Pixel 6a look like a fantastic deal.

If you’re wondering, the Pixel 6a is sold exclusively via Flipkart in India. The e-commerce website is currently selling the phone at a reduced price of Rs 31,999, which is Rs 12,000 less than its launch price of Rs 43,999. This is for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount if you make the payment using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. So, in all, the Pixel 6a can be had for as low as Rs 30,999 which, once again, sweetens the deal further.

Now, as is usually the case, there is some bonus on exchange, too. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 27,250 in exchange for your existing/spare phone so technically, the net effective price of the Google Pixel 6a comes down to— wait for it— Rs 3,749 (provided you use the HDFC Bank scheme also). The top-shelf discount is of course limited to very high-end phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and you should not fall for that, for obvious reasons, but bottom-line is, depending on the type and condition of the phone you’re exchanging, you can get the Pixel 6a below Rs 30,000.

Pixel 6a Flipkart listing

The challenge would be whether you want to stick around and see how the Pixel 7a turns up. The phone is set to launch on May 10 at Google I/O 2023 and some of its rumoured specs include 90Hz display, Tensor G2 chip, and wireless charging. If history is anything to go by, Pixel 7a India pricing could be on the higher side as well, in which case, saving some money and getting the Pixel 6a instead will get you more bang for your buck. But we’ll see.

For more on the Pixel 6a, be sure to check out our full review here and for all things Pixel 7a, stay tuned for more updates.