In a bid to lure younger customers seeking more value, Vi (Vodafone Idea) has inked a new partnership with Alakh Pandey’s PhysicsWallah (PW) to offer something unique to the education sector – India’s first edtech-enabled prepaid recharge plan. You recharge your prepaid number with these plans and get access to PhysicsWallah’s premium edtech plan, accessing several courses that are tailored for students preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

The new offer bundles unlimited mobile connectivity with premium access to PhysicsWallah’s OTT learning platform, Pi Pro, promising to make quality exam preparation more accessible and affordable for students.

This partnership could prove to be crucial for students preparing for highly competitive exams like JEE and NEET. By combining mobile data connectivity with premium educational content, Vi Edu+ removes a major financial barrier for students in smaller towns and rural areas. Aspirants can access video lectures, doubt-solving sessions, and practice tests without needing a separate expensive edtech subscription.

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Vi prepaid education plans: What’s on offer

Initially, the Vi Edu+ plans are rolling out in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh East circles, with phased expansion planned for other regions.

The plans are priced at Rs 375 in Rajasthan and Rs 409 in UP East.

As part of the benefits, both packs offer:

– Unlimited 4G/5G data.

– Unlimited voice calls.

– 100 SMS per day.

– 28-day access to PW Pi Pro (premium tier).

What do you get with PW Pi Pro?

Based on the information from PhysicsWallah, Pi Pro provides a comprehensive content library covering Kindergarten to Class 12, along with extensive preparation material for major competitive exams, including JEE, NEET, UPSC, CUET, CSIR NET, GATE, defence exams, and Olympiads.

It also offers upskilling courses in technology, finance, generative AI, design, and marketing. Some of the key features include:

– Over 30,000 video lectures by experienced faculty

– One-shot revision series and handwritten notes

– Unlimited live and recorded lectures

– AI-powered doubt solving

– Quizzes, performance tracking, practice tests

– Offline download support

This isn’t the first time PhysicsWallah has tied up with a tech partner to extend its reach. PhysicsWallah recently ensured a strategic partnership with Microsoft in early 2026. Under this collaboration, PW integrated Microsoft’s cutting-edge certifications and learning modules in areas such as Generative AI, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Digital Marketing into its platform.

The partnership focuses heavily on skilling students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, offering affordable joint certification programs aimed at improving employability.