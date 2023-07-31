PHOTODIRECTOR APP REVIEW: Edit photos, now with artificial intelligence

PhotoDirector from CyberLink is a free (and comprehensive) photo editing app that lets you turn ordinary images into “extraordinary” ones. Something similar to Photoshop and Lightroom.

To begin with, it lets you adjust the brightness and saturation of any image, create collages with multiple photos, apply hundreds of filters and effects, and so much more. The app also has a premium version that lets you use more effects, filters, stickers and frames and export photos in high resolution and without watermarks. The premium version has a 30-day free trial period.

What’s new in the latest (18.2.2) version? Well, you can enjoy a collection of AI avatars by simply taking a few selfies. You can experience the remarkable power of AI technology and create avatars by selecting a variety of stunning styles.

KEY FEATURES

* Smart AI-driven tools

* Creative photo editing

* Removes unwanted objects