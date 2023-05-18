Phone 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 to be 80% faster than Phone 1: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, Nothing announced today. The choice of chipset will make the Phone 2— at least in theory— about 80 percent faster than the relatively more mid-range Phone 1, that cones with the Snapdragon 778G Plus. The announcement was made by Nothing chief Carl Pei on Twitter.

Pei has hyped up the Phone 2 in a series of tweets going as far as to call it “very promising.” While granular details like RAM and storage (type) haven’t been shared—at the time of writing— app opening time speed on Phone 2 is being claimed to be “TWICE as fast” compared to Phone 1. As an extension to the flagship processor’s capabilities, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1’s 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) will allow the Phone 2 camera setup to capture “over 4,000 times more camera data than the ISP used on Phone 1.” Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps will be supported.

The Phone 2 is set to be Nothing’s most premium phone to date and now that Nothing has started dropping the specs, the launch seems imminent. The phone in question will launch in the US, too, making it a first-of-its-kind phone from Nothing. It will be launched globally sometime this British summer (which could be anywhere between June-September) and possibly launch in India, at the same time, though the exact date is yet to be announced.

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news – it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

It is all but certain that the Phone 2 will retain the Phone’s 1’s one-of-its-kind transparent aesthetics and we can also expect the glyph LED interface to stay put in this generation (but hopefully with more customisation updates). With the choice of chipset confirmed, we can expect Nothing to reveal more hardware details in the coming days leading into the launch.