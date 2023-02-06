PHILIPS TAH8506BK HEADPHONES: Say goodbye to outside noise

The headphone market is witnessing a steady migration from wired to wireless devices. Simultaneously, there is an upgrade to products with better sound experience, longer battery-life, and comfort. This reviewer is fond of over-the-ear or on-ear wireless headphones (compared to in-ear variants) since they don’t have extra wires and components, are more portable and lighter. Also, wireless headphones’ compact design makes them great options for active people. The lighter weight usually affects comfort as lighter headphones typically give less stress on the users’ heads.

A case in point: Philips has launched the TAH8506BK headphones, available at a special price of `10,999. Improvements in Bluetooth standards have boosted sound quality, and this Philips model offers great sound that won’t fail to put a smile on your face when you are listening to your favourite music. It comes with foldable and adjustable ear cups and supports Swipe Touch Controls to change the volume levels, make phone calls, and access more options with ease. Plus, there is a whopping 60 hours of playtime and fast charging. Let us check out its performance.

Ideal for multitasking, the Philips TAH8506BK headphones offer a Bluetooth multipoint pairing connect feature allowing the user to connect to two devices at the same time. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone. You can enjoy TV shows, play games and listen to crystal-clear music on-the-go. Its foldable and adjustable ear cups and swipe touch controls to turn the volume or to make calls offers a seamless experience to the user.

Switched on, I paired the Philips TAH8506BK headphones with my Samsung phone and was impressed with its active noise cancellation, better call quality, intuitive controls and enhanced connectivity. In fact, one of the striking features is adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Pro; these headphones come with the latest adaptive active noise cancellation technology and adjustable ambient mode that lets you listen to the background according to your needs. More specifically, the adjustable ambient mode allows users to let in the background sound as per their preference. The headphones come with 40mm drivers and have support for Hi-res audio.

The Philips TAH8506BK comes with fully immersive sound that offers a fine cinematic experience putting you right in the middle of all the action while watching a Prime Video or Netflix movie. Furthermore, these headphones come with customisable EQ-4 preset modes —Bass, Voice, Power, and Travel; these modes can easily be customised via the Philips Headphones app.

Additionally these headphones come with up to 60 hours of playback time on a single charge. This is without ANC and if that’s enabled, there’s up to 45 hours of battery life. There’s also support for fast charging, which can provide up to eight hours of playtime in just 15 minutes.

Key takeaways: I liked the Philips TAH8506BK headphones for the high comfort levels, accurate sound and good battery life. All music selections are given plenty of depth and texture which bring a naturalness to vocals, and allows you to hear songs as the artist and recording engineer originally intended. My recommendation is to buy these for their slick, attractive sound and precise, balanced audio, and that too at a sweet price point.

KEY FEATURES

Sleek design with Noise Cancellation Pro

Touch control, foldable & adjustable earcups

Bluetooth multipoint (connect multiple devices)

Up to 60 hours of play time, fast charging

Customisable EQ and four preset modes

Estimated street price: Rs 10,999

