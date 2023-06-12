PHILIPS TAB8967 SOUNDBAR: Bring cinema sound to your home

Televisions are now designed to be as thin as possible. However, this has caused a significant drop in audio quality. You’ll be surprised to learn how much of an improvement a soundbar can offer despite coming in a single package. These are aesthetically designed, easier to set up, and fit directly underneath a television set, so you don’t need to worry about wires or where to hide the speakers. The growing popularity of OTT platforms has led consumers to connect their televisions and smart devices to speakers to enhance their entertainment experience at home. This, coupled with increased adoption of flat-panel TV sets is boosting the need for soundbars. We take a look at the Philips TAB8967 Soundbar that will complement your home setup.

It’s no secret that quality products usually demand high prices. Philips soundbars are no different. Made available by TPV Technology at a price of Rs 44,990, the Philips TAB8967 Dolby Atmos Soundbar produces powerful, cinematic audio and an immersive, detailed soundfield from a single soundbar that impresses more than most multi-box systems. It is equipped with 5.1.2 CH Dolby Atmos technology that offers a multidimensional audio experience with 780W dynamic sound output. The soundbar has three front-firing speakers, two rear speakers and two up-firing speakers that add height channels, resulting in a true 360-degree surround effect, especially with integration of Dolby Atmos – Dolby Digital Plus.

Also read: Google Meet introduces “On-the-Go” mode: how to use and other details

There were two major objectives in mind when I commenced checking out this Philips creation. One, to recreate a cinematic experience at home. Two, to stream music via Bluetooth from a mobile phone and laptop. Audio is just as important as visuals when watching TV and herein, the Philips soundbar does a great job at significantly enhancing the audio experience while watching movies, sports and TV shows. Dialogues sound clearer, sound effects are more impactful and music much richer.

The credit for this goes to the Philips audio system’s Dolby Atmos. This provides an extremely immersive audio experience for the user, allowing them to enjoy their favourite movies and shows withrealistic sound. As the sound flows above and all around them, it creates a very good effect that adds to the overall viewing experience. Furthermore, the 8-inch wireless subwoofer brings pure power that fills any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue.

The Philips TAB8967 soundbar has unique geometric design and a slim build, making it a convenient option to place under or beside your television. It is outfitted with advanced HDMI eARC technology. You can stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device using Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, or Bluetooth. Additionally, 4K pass-through allows for seamless connection of 4K HDR video sources without any loss of resolution, making it ideal for movies and gaming.

The set-up is a breeze, as is connecting to streaming services such as Spotify, Google Chromecast, etc. You can achieve fully immersive cinema and concert surround sound with the subwoofer and two rear speakers. A cable connects the rear speakers. Plug them into a power socket and then connect them wirelessly to the soundbar.

The Philips TAB8967 soundbar may be pricey, but it’s worth every penny if you’re after a truly cinematic experience at home.

In summary, an easy and fuss-free way to upgrade your TV’s sound.

Also read: You can ask any question to Bing’s chatbot with your voice, bot will respond with its voice

SPECIFICATIONS

* Speaker system output power: 780W max.

* Number of sound channels: 5.1.2

* Centre speaker drivers: 1 mid-low driver, 1 tweeter

* Front speaker drivers: 2 mid-low drivers, 2 tweeters (L+R)

* Subwoofer type: Active, wireless subwoofer

* Estimated street price: Rs 44,990

You may also be interested in: Bose Soundbar 700, LG Soundbar SN10YG, Sony HT-A3000