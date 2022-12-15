Philips Smart LED Lamps: These lamps are smart in every sense

Lighting is going smart in our homes. Gone are the days when we used to rely on the old faithful incandescent bulbs and traditional fluorescent lights to brighten our living areas. Nowadays, LED lights have taken over by storm, these are app-controlled and sensor-based, in fact, all that one has to do is call out an Alexa or Google to add in that extra fun factor in our smart homes. Power consumption has also reduced considerably, thanks to these smart lights.

The demand for smart lighting is steadily growing in India, owing to increasing internet penetration and a growing younger audience that prefers lighting that is smart and convenient. In sync with this trend, the lighting major Signify promises intelligent lighting at home, without cables and catered to your needs, with its Philips Smart Wi-Fi lighting, comprising two new portable smart lamps—Smart LED Squire and Smart LED Hero.

At first look, these come across as beautifully designed lamps that enable users to bring colourful smart light to any corner of their living area. You can place it on your bedside, coffee table or bookshelf to cast a soft colourful glow on the wall and create a cozy corner for just relaxing at home.

We got the Smart LED Squire and Smart LED Hero for evaluation purposes. These have a subtle round-shaped design and a simple plug-and-play operation which makes them easy to use and carry anywhere in the home. While the Smart LED Squire table lamp comes with a dual-zone light effect, the Smart LED Hero table lamp is equipped with a tap sensor control, in addition to app and voice controls. These smart portable table lamps can be remotely operated from anywhere using the Philips WiZ app or through voice control. They are also compatible with all smart home systems that work via existing Wi-Fi networks.

The setup process is quite straightforward. To get started, download the free WiZ app (from App Store or Google Play), place the lamp on the table and plug in, follow the instructions in the app to complete the setup, and enjoy your light. Like I said earlier these are easy-to-use portable lamps, and you can brighten up your home with soft light in any colour you like. You can also choose from a wide range of energising cool white to soft warm white lights, or simply select from the preset modes such as Focus and Relax to create the best ambience for your activities.

Additionally, you can automate these smart lights to follow your daily or weekly routines. For instance, you can schedule these lights to turn on in the morning or before you arrive home, and to keep them off to save energy, when they are not necessary.

In summary, if you want to get started in smart lighting for your home, or want to create an interesting mood and ambience in your room, then these Philips smart lamps should be on your shortlist. These can receive instructions over a wireless network to power on and off, or even change its brightness and colour, in simple words, without having to lift a finger. The Smart LED Squire and Smart LED Hero table lamps are available in white colour on leading e-commerce platforms.

KEY FEATURES

Works with WiZ app and Wi-Fi connectivity

Available in white colour

Compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant

9W & 620 Lumen (Smart LED Hero), 12W & 600 Lumen (Smart LED Squire)

Dual-zone light effect in LED Squire

Smart LED Hero has tap sensor control

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999 (Smart LED Hero), Rs 8,599 (Smart LED Squire)