PHILIPS OUTDOOR SECURITY CAMERA (HSP 3800): Get a complete picture of your secured area

Security cameras are everywhere — these devices can be seen on the roads, at workplaces, even in our living areas — mounted on utility poles, trees and other vantage points. Frankly, video surveillance is now so prevalent that we don’t think twice about it.

If keeping your property and family safe is high on your priority list, it is worthwhile to invest in a decent home security camera. It lets you see what’s happening on and around your property, it can be placed indoors or outdoors, and you can monitor footage whether you are at home or away.

The resolution of the camera determines the quality of the footage it captures. The higher the resolution, the clearer the image will be. However, keep in mind that higher resolution cameras will require more bandwidth and storage space.

Recently, we got our hands on the Philips HSP3800 Wi-Fi outdoor security camera, a simple to use and affordable product that is operated via an app. The camera has great features, such as AI motion detection, built-in siren and more, its video quality is good. The Philips Home Safety app is where you get to catch all the action. It will work on your mobile phone as long as it runs either iOS version 15.0 and higher or Android 8 and higher.

The HSP3800 is a weatherproof outdoor camera with IP65 rating, so it can withstand rain, dust, heat, and cold, ensuring clear and uninterrupted footage every time. It is of sturdy build and can be wall mounted; in my opinion, it is ideal for balcony, garden and parking space. During its trial run, I set it up on the terrace — a fine, little green space frequented by certain aliens I wanted to find out.

The process of pairing this Philips home security camera to the home Wi-Fi network is a mere 2-3 minutes affair, and it’s up and running in no time. The camera provides crisp and clear video recording with enhanced Full HD resolution, to ensure clarity in live video and playback. There’s a colour night vision feature too.

The HSP 3800 camera comes with advanced motion and person detection, and can alert you when it detects movement. Its two-way audio allows you to communicate with someone on the other side of the camera. This can be useful for greeting visitors or warning off potential intruders.

You get a complete picture of your secured area, with its advanced 350-degree view. The pan-tilt-zoom feature ensures that you don’t miss anything. What’s more, you can store your videos, locally, on a SD card, with AES 128 -bit encryption, to ensure no one can access your data, even if the SD card is taken out of the camera.

I liked the Philips HSP3800 camera for its simple set-up and use. Its 350-degree view, pan & tilt feature, motion tracking and two-way talk gives you a complete picture of the secured area. It comes with a two-year brand warranty for complete peace of mind. As for the aliens that I discovered on my terrace – a mother cat playing with her kittens, giving them important lessons of life in the quietness of the night.

SPECIFICATIONS

Full HD resolution,

350-degree view, pan & tilt

Motion/person detection,

2-way conversation

Colour night vision,

built-in siren

IP65 rating (can withstand rain, dust, heat, and cold)

Wall mounted (apt for balcony, garden, parking space)

Estimated street price: Rs 5,699

