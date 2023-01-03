Persistent, Microsoft collaborate for cloud, AI

IT company Persistent Systems said on Monday that it was deepening its relationship with Microsoft for the next phase of its growth. Sangita Singh, general manager, IT & ITES, Microsoft India said the collaboration would enable both companies to build newer capabilities for the cloud-native and the AI-first world.

Persistent has set up a business unit focusing on Microsoft Azure. It has 3,000 plus Azure and Microsoft certifications, 50 IPs and assets under the partnership. Persistent had, in March 2022 acquired MediaAgility, which had expanded its public cloud IT transformation offerings.

Persistent also acquired Data Glove, a boutique Microsoft partner with expertise in implementing Microsoft and Azure-enabled transformation. This was all now part of the recently set up Microsoft Unit at Persistent to tap opportunities as businesses and governments were seeking reliable technology partners to help them navigate rapid digital proliferation.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent, said the longstanding 360-degree partnership with Microsoft has enabled them to develop competencies and innovative solutions to serve the technology needs of their clients and expand their footprint. Persistent would leverage Microsoft technologies for employee engagement, decision-making, and building innovative industry solutions.

Persistent would utilise the Microsoft Viva platform to enhance employee experience, utilising the advanced analytics baked into the platform. Given the flexible work models brought on by the pandemic, the Viva platform will transform the way Persistent understands and engages with its employees in real time, the company said. The platform will also provide predictive insights by mapping key organisational metrics and give every employee the tools they need to be successful.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Persistent is building an organisation-wide data fabric using Microsoft Azure cloud data lake offerings. Persistent will also take the cloud data lake to its industry verticals and expand its go-to-market offerings.

Persistent with Microsoft developed Patient Care NXT, built on Microsoft Cloud for the healthcare industry, and published on Microsoft App Source. This comprehensive patient care platform harnesses Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure to fulfil critical needs for providers, payers, pharmaceutical firms, and CROs. According to IDC, the Cloud Professional Services market is estimated to reach $93.8 billion by 2025.