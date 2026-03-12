While OpenAI is busy developing its ambitious hardware project in collaboration with ex-Apple design Jony Ive, Aravind Srinivas’ Perplexity AI has taken a slightly different route towards the hardware business. The AI startup has unveiled “Personal Computer,” a new AI-driven system designed to serve as a persistent digital proxy for users. The service merges local device access with the company’s cloud-based AI capabilities to handle tasks around the clock. The product builds on Perplexity’s recently launched “Perplexity Computer”, positioning itself as a step toward redefining personal computing in the AI era.

Described by Perplexity as an “always on, local merge with Perplexity Computer,” the system runs on a dedicated Apple Mac mini that operates continuously, providing secure access to files, apps, and user sessions while integrating with Perplexity’s servers for advanced AI processing. Unlike traditional operating systems that follow explicit instructions, Perplexity’s Personal Computer is built to interpret and act on high-level objectives, enabling it to work autonomously on behalf of the user, even when they’re offline or away from their devices.

Perplexity Personal Computer: Key features and security

At its core, Perplexity’s Personal Computer acts as a “persistent digital proxy,” allowing users to delegate tasks like monitoring emails, automating workflows, or conducting research 24/7. It connects a user’s local Mac mini to Perplexity’s secure servers, granting the AI system access to on-device resources while maintaining control from any device, anywhere.

Perplexity claims that security is a priority, as every sensitive action requires explicit user approval and all activities are logged for transparency. A built-in kill switch allows instant shutdown if needed. The system relies on Perplexity Computer’s multi-model architecture, which orchestrates specialised AI models like Claude Opus 4.6 for reasoning, Google Gemini for research, and others for tasks such as image or video generation.

For businesses, “Computer for Enterprise” integrates with tools like Slack, aiming to compete with established players like Microsoft and Salesforce by automating complex workflows.

Perplexity Personal Computer availability

Users can join a waitlist for early access to Personal Computer starting March 11, with Perplexity providing support and resources to the initial cohort. No pricing details have been disclosed yet, but the system is positioned as an accessible add-on for Perplexity Max subscribers, who already pay $200 monthly for advanced features.

On social media, enthusiasts have praised the innovation, with some considering it as a game-changer for productivity. Some have considered it useful for building financial dashboards or replacing expensive tool stacks. Critics, however, raised privacy concerns, noting the reliance on cloud connections despite the “local” emphasis, and compared it to open-source alternatives like OpenClaw, which keeps data fully on-device without server dependencies. “Bold move calling it a ‘Personal Computer’ when it needs constant cloud connection to function,” another user added.