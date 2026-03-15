Artificial intelligence is quickly changing how software is written. According to Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, this change could push computer science back toward its original roots in subjects like mathematics and physics.

Aravind Srinivas recently responded to a viral social media post that discussed how AI tools are starting to handle many coding tasks.

He re-tweeted a post by physics and Al/ML student @TheVixhal with two words: “Well said.” The original post, which racked up 15,000-plus likes and nearly a million views, argued that LLMs are quietly automating the grunt work of coding-and in doing so, pulling computer science back toward its mathematical and physics-heavy roots.

AI tools are helping developers

AI-powered coding tools are already becoming popular among software developers. Platforms such as GitHub Copilot can generate code, suggest improvements, and help fix errors.

These tools help developers finish tasks faster by writing basic code automatically. Some studies suggest that developers using AI coding assistants can complete their work much more quickly. Instead of writing every line themselves, programmers can now focus more on solving bigger problems.

Computer science may return to its roots

The idea supported by Aravind Srinivas is that computer science may slowly return to its earlier focus on mathematics and logical thinking.

In the early days of computing, the field was closely connected to subjects like mathematics, physics, and logic. Over time, software development became more about writing large amounts of code.

Now, because AI can handle simple coding tasks, future programmers may need stronger knowledge of mathematical concepts, algorithms, and system design rather than just coding skills.

Humans are still important

Even though AI tools are becoming powerful, they cannot fully replace human developers.

AI systems sometimes make mistakes or generate incorrect code. They also struggle with designing complex systems or understanding the bigger picture of a software project.

Because of this, experienced programmers are still needed to guide projects, review AI-generated code, and make important decisions.

The future of programming

The role of software developers is likely to change in the coming years. AI may not replace programmers, but it will change how they work.

Developers may spend less time typing code and more time thinking about ideas, solving complex problems, and designing better systems. In many ways, programming could become closer to mathematics and problem-solving again.