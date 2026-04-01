In the midst of the drama surrounding Anthropic, OpenAI, and the US Department of Defense, another AI startup, Perplexity AI, has come under fresh scrutiny after being accused in a class-action lawsuit. The popular AI-powered search and answer engine platform has been accused of embedding hidden trackers that secretly route sensitive user conversations and personal data to Meta and Google without proper consent.

According to the complaint filed on March 31 in federal court in San Francisco by a Utah plaintiff listed as John Doe, Perplexity AI allegedly downloads “undetectable” tracking software onto users’ devices as soon as they log into the platform’s homepage. These trackers are claimed to transmit full details of user interactions, including conversations with Perplexity’s AI search engine, directly to Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google, which are said to be violating California privacy laws.

The lawsuit further names Meta and Google as defendants, accusing them of computer privacy and fraud violations related to the alleged data sharing. Plaintiffs argue that the practice occurs without clear disclosure or explicit user consent, raising serious concerns about data privacy in the rapidly growing AI sector.

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How Perplexity AI’s alleged trackers work

The complaint claims that Perplexity embedded tracking code directly into its search engine’s interface. Once activated, the trackers allegedly grant Meta and Google comprehensive access to user queries and responses generated by the AI. It also grants access to other sensitive session data. This setup is described as “undetectable” by ordinary users, allowing continuous data flow in the background during normal use of the platform.

Critics say such practices question the trust that users put in AI tools, promising helpful, private search experiences. With Perplexity positioning itself as a privacy-conscious alternative to traditional search engines like Google and Bing, the allegations could damage its reputation vastly if proven true.

What does Perplexity AI say

This isn’t the first instance when Perplexity AI has faced a controversy related to data privacy. Earlier, it was facing accusations from Cloudflare in 2025 regarding stealth web crawling practices that allegedly bypassed websites’ robots.txt restrictions and no-crawl directives. In those cases, the company denied intentional wrongdoing and described some reports as publicity stunts.

As far as this case is concerned, Perplexity has not issued a detailed public response specifically addressing the latest class-action lawsuit. The company, led by CEO Aravind Srinivas, continues to grow rapidly as an AI “answer engine” that provides concise, cited responses to user queries.

The proposed class-action suit seeks to represent affected users and could lead to significant scrutiny of Perplexity’s privacy practices. Legal experts note that outcomes in such cases often rely on the clarity of disclosures in privacy policies and terms of service.