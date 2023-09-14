People are swallowing Apple AirPods and we don’t know how to react to this  

While being an Apple enthusiast is one thing, the act of ingesting Apple devices takes its devotion to another level.I n a story that is both strange and cautionary, a woman accidentally swallowed her AirPod instead of her vitamin pills. Yes, you read that right. She swallowed her AirPod.

According to an Android Authority report, a TikTok video is going viral wherein a woman is seen admitting that she popped up her AirPods instead of her health supplements while on a walk. Tanna Barker from Utah was taking a walk when she ran into one of her friends. Apparently, during the conversation, intending to take her vitamins, accidentally placed the AirPod in her mouth before realising that the vitamins were still held in her hand.

“Halfway through my walk, I decided to take my vitamins, so I put my vitamins in, took a drink, and I was like, man, those are stuck,” Barker was quoted by the new report. “So I guzzled my water, kept on going, said bye to Kathleen, and went to go get my AirPod. And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPod.”

Baker immediately reached to her friends and doctors for advice and was told to let it pass naturally. This isn’t the first time that someone has swallowed an AirPods. According to the same report, another woman, back in 2021 popped in her AirPod mistaking it to be her vitamins. The AirPod inside continued working and could even capture the sound of her stomach.

Popular British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp had accidentally swallowed the AirPod confusing it to be the vitamins. “In other news I just swallowed an AirPod while downing my vitamins, I don’t recommend it. I’ve managed to chuck it back up without having to go to hospital, but my throat is really quite sore,” she had tweeted.

These incidents are are a reminder to us all to be careful when using small electronic devices, and to be especially mindful of where we put them. After all, you never know when you might accidentally swallow one.

