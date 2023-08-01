Paytm Pocket Soundbox launched in India; founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls it “game-changer” for small shops

Paytm has touched most of our lives with its digital payment solution. From paying for your Auto-rickshaw rides to sending money to your brother, the Fintech giant is here with two new and innovative devices. Paytm is all set to roll out Paytm Pocket Soundbox and Paytm Music Soundbox. These devices stand to be a benefit for India’s small shops.

Paytm Pocket Soundbox, as the company asserts, is a first-of-its-kind portable device that would fit in pockets. The device is designed for specific merchants who are always on the go. It stands to target auto drivers, electricians, delivery agents, and more.

In contrast to the Pocket Soundbox, there is the Music Soundbox, which will allow merchants to connect their mobile phones to the box through Bluetooth. This will allow them to listen to music or perhaps match commentary while they go around their business.

The CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, expressed, “Paytm Pocket Soundbox will be a gamechanger for merchants on the go, while the Paytm Music Soundbox announces payment alerts, and also solves for a lifestyle experience. With these new devices, we continue to lead technology for small shops of India.”

The launch of these two new devices was announced today by One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns Paytm. OCL is India’s leading financial services company that brings us digital and QR payment solutions. These two devices come with 4G enabled in it. Previously, with Paytm Soundbox, the company became the first firm to bring us a sound-based confirmation solution that changed the in-store digital payments scenario.

Paytm Pocket Soundbox

As the name suggests, this new device can easily fit in pockets, which poses as an aid to mobile merchants. The Pocket Soundbox comprises all the powerful features that are present in the Paytm Soundbox. The device is “Made in India” and comes with a 5-day battery life, along with 4G connectivity and a torch that might come handy in areas with low-light. This device is targeting merchants who are always on the go, making payment scenarios more feasible for them.

Paytm Music Soundbox

This new device is a unique addition, as it will allow merchants to play music while they are connected through Bluetooth and managing their transactions. The Music Soundbox comes with a 10-day battery life, along with 4G connectivity and a high-powered 4W speaker. One of its key features is that it allows the merchant to hear payment notifications being played over the music.

