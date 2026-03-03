Applying for a passport in India has become much easier with the Passport Seva App. This mobile application, launched by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), helps citizens access passport services directly from their smartphones. Instead of standing in long queues or visiting offices multiple times, users can complete most steps online in a simple and convenient way.

What is the Passport Seva app?

The Passport Seva app is a mobile passport service developed by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under the larger Passport Seva Project. Its main goal is to make passport services from applications to tracking more accessible and user-friendly for people across India. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices and allows users to complete many passport processes without needing to visit a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO) in person.

Key features of the app?

The Passport Seva app offers a range of useful features that take the stress out of passport services:

Application Status Tracking

Users can monitor their passport application in real time right from the app, giving them peace of mind and transparency.

Online Appointment Booking

The app lets you schedule, reschedule, or cancel appointments at your chosen PSK or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) easily.

Fee Calculator

A built-in fee calculator shows how much you’ll be charged for the services you select.

Document Checklist

The app provides checklists of documents required for different types of passport services so you don’t miss anything.

Electronic Forms and Guidelines

All necessary forms and instructions are available within the app, helping users prepare and complete applications correctly.

Complaint Submission

If you face a problem with your application or service, the app allows you to lodge complaints directly and track their status.

FAQs and Helpful Info

A dedicated FAQ section answers common user questions and provides useful guidance on passport procedures.

How to use the app

Getting started with the mPassport Seva app is simple:

Download the App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Create an Account by registering as a new user, choosing your office, and setting up a login ID and password.

Verify Your Email by clicking the link sent to you.

Sign In with your login credentials.

Apply for a Passport by filling out the application form and uploading required documents.

Book an Appointment for document submission and verification.

Make Payment for the service through the app.

Why this app matters?

The Passport Seva app represents how technology can simplify government services for citizens. By offering convenient features and centralized access, it eliminates much of the traditional hassle associated with passport services. Whether you are applying for a first passport or renewing an existing one, the app streamlines the entire process.