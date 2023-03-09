Panasonic LZ950 series OLED TVs with up to 65-inch screen size, Dolby Vision launched in India: Details

Panasonic Life Solutions has launched an all-new range of smart Android-powered OLED TVs in India. The series, called LZ950, boots two screen sizes— 55- and 65-inch— with price in India starting at Rs 1,99,990. Panasonic says they’ll be available “soon” across Panasonic stores, dealer networks and key e-commerce platforms.

The LZ950 OLED TVs are built around Panasonic’s “less is perfection” design concept with 4.5mm bezels and chrome stand. Available with 4K resolution, the TVs are powered by the company’s 4K Studio Colour Engine image processor and also feature a 4K Up Converter for upscaling “low-quality content to 4K level” and Micro Dimming to “enhance contrast.” They can playback HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content natively. The 20W speaker setup supports Dolby Atmos.

The LZ950 OLED TVs come with three HDMI ports. Two of those are HDMI2.0 (not 2.1, sadly) while the third is eARC. You also get two USB ports and an optical out. Running the show is Android TV 10. The TVs support both Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as Panasonic’s IoT-enabled platform, MirAIe.

“Post pandemic, the demand for larger screen size television has seen a significant surge in the country due to the rising trend of at-home entertainment. Panasonic OLEDs have been developed keeping in mind the evolving demands of new-age consumers,” Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said in a prepared statement, adding that “the new range of Panasonic OLEDs offers yet another significant opportunity for Panasonic, and we expect the OLED TVs to enhance the 4K contribution to 50% to the overall TV business revenue.”