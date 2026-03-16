OXMIQ Labs, a graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture and AI technology firm, on Monday announced a partnership with AM Intelligence Labs, a division of AM Group. Under the pact, OXMIQ Labs will provide data centre and system infrastructure advisory to AMI Labs’ planned 2 gigawatt AI compute capability by 2030, with the initial 1 GW AI compute hub coming up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.



AM Group has begun the development of its flagship AI infrastructure initiative, with Phase 1 of the Noida Compute Hub. OXMIQ is working closely with AM Group to optimise system architecture, infrastructure design, and modular execution delivery to ensure the platform is deployed at speed while achieving best-in-class efficiency and scale, it said.

AM Group to develop 1 GW AI High Performance Compute Hub in Noida

AM Group is developing the 1 GW AI High Performance Compute Hub in Noida as a fully vertically integrated platform spanning owned carbon-free power generation, advanced data centre infrastructure, high-performance accelerators, a complete software stack, applications, and flexible consumption models ranging from AI Pods-as-a-Service to Tokens-as-a-Service.

“OXMIQ gives AMI Labs access to some of the deepest hardware and systems expertise in the industry. Their team’s experience across leading Silicon Valley companies is exactly what we need to architect infrastructure that can compete globally. Together we are laying the foundation for AMI Labs to become a full-stack AI compute platform.” Anil Chalamalasetty, group chairman, AM Group, said.