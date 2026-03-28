The Oura Ring 4 is a finger-worn health tracker – think of it as a smartwatch without screen. It focuses heavily on sleep, recovery and long-term health insights rather than notifications. I have noticed that smart ring wearers often check their mobile screens for health stats, such as sleep, steps and heart rate. What they need to realise is these are discreet wearables that offer 24/7 passive tracking for health, fitness, and sleep, providing deep insights without annoying, constant alerts.

The Ring 4 is one of the most refined smart rings available today. It feels more like a piece of jewellery than a fitness tracker, and that’s a big part of the appeal. The smooth all-titanium design is comfortable enough to wear all day and night. It is water-resistant upto 100 meters; you can wear it while showering or swimming. The ring tracks more than 50 health and wellness metrics and translates them into clear, personalised insights through the Oura app (iOS and Android).

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A compact device with a wide health tracking range

The ring gives a complete picture of your health, including readiness, sleep, activity, daytime stress and resilience, heart health (cardiovascular age and cardio capacity, women’s health (cycle insights, fertile window, and pregnancy insights). Its red and infrared LEDs measure blood oxygen levels, while the green and infrared LEDs alternate to measure heart rate and heart rate variability and respiration rate. A digital sensor measures temperature trends, the accelerometer tracks movement and activity round the clock.

The device is powered by Oura Smart Sensing technology, and uses smart algorithms and sensors that adjust to each person’s unique body – including finger shape, skin tone, and other individual differences. The smart ring’s multi-wavelength sensing system and 18 signal pathways give a clearer, more reliable picture of your body, turning those signals into more precise health insights.

Ring 4 shines with easy-to-read wellness insights



In terms of real use, where the Ring 4 really shines is sleep and recovery tracking. It does an excellent job of turning health data into something easy to understand, with clear insights into sleep quality, readiness, stress and activity. The app is well designed and gives useful context without feeling overwhelming. A week-long battery life makes the ring practical for everyday use.

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That said, it is expensive at Rs 28,900, especially once you factor in the subscription (Rs 599 per month). It’s also not the best choice if your main goal is workout tracking, since it’s more focused on holistic wellness than intense fitness monitoring. I can think of Ultrahuman as the strongest alternative in the same price band, that too without a subscription. But for people who want a discreet, stylish, and highly capable health tracker, the Ring 4 is one of the best options available.

Estimated street price: Rs 28,900

(Membership: Rs 599 per month)