Oracle brings the sovereign cloud to EU: What is it, how it will impact users, other details

Oracle is all set to roll out its “EU Sovereign Cloud” in the European Union. The company first revealed its plans almost a year ago. The Oracle Sovereign Cloud page claims that when consumers move to the cloud, data sovereignty and strictly local operations are important factors that they take into account. According to Oracle, in regards to data placement, cloud security, and cloud operations, customers demand openness. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides a variety of deployment methods for business and government clients that each deliver the complete range of OCI services in order to satisfy local sovereignty needs.

Due to current legislation like the GDPR as well as prospective regulations like the AI Act and Privacy Shield 2.0, so-called “digital sovereignty” has become a crucial issue for businesses operating throughout the EU. Additionally, both private and public organisations are growing more concerned about how the big players in the tech world, who are located thousands of miles away, might utilise their data.

Because of this, businesses are making efforts to put their data and associated controls closer to where their customers are. Because of this, in July, Microsoft announced its Cloud for Sovereignty, which is aimed directly at public sector organisations, notably those in Europe, who desire finer controls, enhanced transparency, and localised data processing and storage. In the meantime, Google has been enhancing its reputation for data sovereignty in a number of ways, including by forming alliances with regional players like Deutsche Telekom’s T-Systems in Germany.

With a combined market share of about two-thirds for cloud infrastructure services, Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), and Google (Google Cloud Platform) are frequently referred to as the “big three.” Oracle, however, occupies a place outside that also includes “other” competitors like IBM and Alibaba. Oracle, like its competitors, already provides localised infrastructure for its European customers to store and process their data, but its new EU Sovereign Cloud offering promises to expand this by guaranteeing that all internal operations and customer support duties are also given to EU residents, along with new frameworks around how Oracle stores and manages access to customer data.

This includes technology architecture that runs on a separate infrastructure from Oracle’s other commercial regions, including those in Europe, along with distinct legal entities that have been incorporated within the European Union.

According to TechCrunch, this move by Oracle will be especially crucial for public sector organisations and corporations with strict regulations that have previously been hesitant to move their sensitive data to the cloud. Additionally, Oracle claims that one of its key selling features is that its service is made available to anyone who wants it, not just public sector organisations, even though it is true that other cloud providers have been pushing themselves around data sovereignty.

In a conversation with TechCrunch, Jason Rees, who is Oracle’s head of technology engineering for the EMEA region, said, “This EU Sovereign Cloud service is designed for sectors and customers looking for greater control of their data within the EU. Oracle is the first hyperscaler to offer this service for any company operating in the EU.”

Oracle’s latest sovereign cloud is divided between data centres in Germany (Frankfurt), which is hosted by data centre colossus Equinix, and Spain (Madrid), where Oracle has partnered with Digital Reality.