Optiemus forays into laptop manufacturing

Homegrown electronics manufacturing company Optiemus Electronics on Monday said it will manufacture laptops for Primebook, a startup that provides affordable laptops to students. As a part of the partnership, the company will manufacture 100,000 laptops for Primebook by March 2024.

Optiemus is currently a participant in the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile and electronics manufacturing. With its expertise in mobile, wearable/hearable and telecom equipment manufacturing in India, the company looks to enter other markets like laptops as well, beginning with Primebook 4G, an Android 11-based laptop.

“In the past few years, we have strived towards diversifying our expertise in electronics manufacturing, and now with laptop manufacturing apart from hearables/wearables category and telecom equipment, we are looking to expand our operations significantly,” said A Gururaj, managing director of Optiemus Electronics.

For Primebook, the partnership with Optiemus will help it to reduce production costs through indigenous manufacturing. “Optiemus Electronics with us as our manufacturing partner will further strengthen our stance to revolutionise the affordable laptop category. The partnership will also help us to position ourselves as purely an Indian brand,” said Aman Verma, co-founder of Primebook.

In the past four years, Primebook has witnessed traction in the business-to-business category and now targets to expand in the B2C category. The laptops come with specifications of 11.6 inches HD screen with 1366 x 768 screen resolution, 10 hours of battery life, 2 MP camera and PrimeOS (Android 11) operating system.

The laptops are originally priced at `16,990 but will be available on Flipkart for `14,990 with certain purchase benefits.