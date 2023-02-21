Oppo to showcase Find N2 Flip, new Assisted Reality smart glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2 and more at MWC 2023

Smartphone company Oppo on Tuesday announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. The company at the tech show will showcase a selection of flagship devices including the Oppo Find N2 Flip, new connectivity products and IoT technology, as well as its chip technology, smart health, AR, and fast charging. Oppo will also share details of its progress towards global sustainability goals and future plans to continue this momentum.

Oppo will products spanning from smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart learning, and smart health. Products such as the flagship foldable smartphone, OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the new generation of Assisted Reality smart glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2, will be available to experience, while OPPO’s second self-developed chip MariSilicon Y, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor concept device will also be there to explore. Other innovations related to fast charging and a range of telecommunications and connectivity technologies will also be showcased.

As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will also invite UEFA Champions League Ambassador, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia, to OPPO’s booth at MWC.

Oppo in December hosted Inno Day 2022 during which it showcased range of its new products as part of its Smart initiatives. It launched three smart products – a family health monitor called OHealth H1, a new MariSilicon member called MariSilicon Y and finally the Air Glass 2.