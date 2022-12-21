Oppo takes a swing at Samsung; commits to 4 major ColorOS, 5 years of security updates on select flagships from 2023

Oppo is coming after Samsung. The Chinese smartphone major, today, announced its new ColorOS update policy committing to deliver four major ColorOS and five years of regular security updates for select flagship models starting in 2023. This comes hot on the heels of OnePlus making a similar commitment to users. Come to think of it, it’s not surprising considering their code-sharing shenanigans.

But what this essentially means is that, going forward, Samsung may not be the only brand giving long-term software support on its devices. It will have some competition. Though, it is important to note that Samsung has slowly but steadily expanded on its policy to cover a wide range of devices, even affordable midrangers, and not just premium flagships. Hopefully, Oppo (and OnePlus) will get there, too, in due course of time.

What’s ironic is that Google— the maker of Android— still doesn’t offer this level of software support on its Pixel phones. Mountain View, currently, tops out at three major OS and five years of security patches. It would be interesting to see how things pan out there, in the future.

Oppo’s updated software policy announcement is accompanied by another big piece of news. The brand has been pulling no punches with ColorOS 13, its latest ColorOS version based on Android 13. The update which was officially launched in mid-August has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, Oppo says, and the number is growing as we speak.

Oppo in fact is going so far as to claim that its ColorOS 13 rollout has been the “fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS,” with over 50 percent of smartphone models rocking the new software—since launch— compared with ColorOS 12.

The brand is in the midst of rolling out ColorOS 13 Beta for devices like the Find X2, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno 6 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, F21s Pro, F21s Pro 5G, F19 Pro Plus, and A74 5G at the time of writing. Reno 5 Pro 5G and F19 Pro Plus 5G will get the stable ColorOS 13 release starting December 28 while the A74 5G will get it from December 29.

