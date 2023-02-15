Oppo says Find N2 Flip will be “critical” to growth of foldable category in India as Samsung Flip 4 rival makes global debut

Oppo Find N2 Flip has been launched globally. The Find N2 Flip is also headed to India, though Oppo is yet to reveal a firm timeline. The phone in question takes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with the “largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone” and an “almost invisible” crease.

There’s a bunch of powerful hardware inside the flip phone as well including the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor, 50MP dual rear cameras, and 44W fast charging. The Find N2 Flip is available for pre-orders in select markets starting today.

Oppo Find N2 Flip design

The Find N2 Flip is made of “fingerprint-resistant” glass and polished aluminium. It comes in two colours— Astral Black and Moonlit Purple— and weighs about 191g.

Oppo says its waterdrop-style Flexion Hinge is designed to withstand 4,00,000-fold and unfolds (or 100 times daily for more than ten years) and results in a “significantly shallower, narrower crease than other flip phones” which is seemingly “almost invisible in most environments.” You will also be able to prop the phone between 45- and 110-degree on a surface.

Oppo has also added a large vertical cover screen on the outside of the Find N2 Flip while a bunch of other software quirks including widgets make it more useful than say a competing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (the phone runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13).

Oppo Find N2 Flip specs, features

The Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1600nits and supports HDR10+ playback. Under the hood, there is a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

For photography, the Find N2 Flip has dual rear cameras including a 50MP main (Sony IMX890) and 8MP ultrawide. Oppo says the Find N2 Flip’s cameras make use of Hasselblad colour science while its custom MariSilicon X imaging NPU can theoretically enhance low-light videos. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Oppo Find N2 Flip India launch details

The Find N2 Flip is confirmed to launch in India soon with Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria going so far as to say that it is “perfectly positioned to create an inflexion point and will be critical to the growth of the foldable category in India and the world.” Watch this space for more.