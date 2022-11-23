Oppo Reno 9 series specifications confirmed ahead of November 24 launch: Details

Oppo is all set to unveil Oppo Reno 9 series in China on November 24. The event is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm (12;00 pm IST). The series will reportedly include the vanilla Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro and the Reno 9 Pro Plus.

It is expected that Oppo Reno 9 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

For other specifications, the company has officially confirmed some of the specifications of the Reno 9 Pro such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. It has further been confirmed that the device will come with a 4,700 mAh battery.

Whereas Reno 9 is said to feature a Snapdragon 778G chip.

It is also expected that Oppo Reno 9 Pro will come in three colour options which will include, Tomorrow Gold, Black and Slightly Drunk.

Ahead of its launch, the company released official posters of the same. It has also been confirmed that Reno 9 Pro Plus will come packed with a 4,700mAh battery and have a thickness of 7.99mm.

Apart from this, the Reno 9 series will also run on ColorOS13 and will feature 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the upcoming smartphone series will come with a triple rear camera setup. The company has also confirmed the front camera details which will be 32 MP.

The device is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for verification purposes.

Apart from this, the company has stated that the upcoming Reno 9 Pro was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus was spotted on the AnTuTu listing and revealed that the smartphone will come with model number PWG110.

