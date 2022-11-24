Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus launched with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1; Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 tag along with 67W fast charging

Oppo Reno 9 series was officially launched in China today. The line-up includes three models, Oppo Reno 9 Pro Plus, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9. Reno 9 and Reno 9 Pro are mostly similar with major differences coming by way of chipset and camera hardware. Reno 9 Pro Plus is naturally the top-of-the-line model with higher-end specs including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus 1 Gen 1 chip and 80W fast charging. All the three phones boot ColorOS 13 software based on Android 13.

Oppo Reno 9 series prices

Reno 9 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,700) for a version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage going up to CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 50,300) for a model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Reno 9 Pro starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 40,000) for a version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage going up to CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 43,500) for a model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Reno 9 comes in three memory configurations— 8GB/256GB for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,600), 12GB/256GB for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,900) and 12GB/512GB for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,300), respectively.

Open sales in China start from December 2. There is no word on global availability and pricing at the time of writing.

Oppo Reno 9 series specs, features

All the three phones have the same display specs, which is 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950nits of peak brightness (in HDR) and holepunch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. Only difference is that the pro plus model comes with a curved panel while the pro and regular Reno 9 have flat screens.

Reno 9 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. This is MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max in the Reno 9 Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G in the Reno 9. Reno 9 Pro and Reno both support 67W fast charging while Reno 9 Pro Plus gets you faster 80W charging support.

For photography, the Reno 9 Pro Plus has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (6P lens with OIS), 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP depth sensor. Reno 9 Pro has a 50MP main (7P lens) and another 8MP ultrawide. Reno 9 meanwhile has a 64MP main and another 2MP B&W sensor.

