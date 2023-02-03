Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 108MP camera, curved display launched in India: Price, specs and more

After months of rumours and sightings, Oppo Reno 8T 5G is now finally out and official in India. Oppo launched the new Reno 8T 5G today in India with availability to start from February 10,2023. Those interested can purchase the phone from Flipkart, Oppo Stores and other retail stores starting the said date. The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart at the time of writing this article.

Before we go up and close with the specs of the phone, a quick look at how buyers can get their hands on the phone at a reduced price. Oppo is giving up to Rs 20,000 off if you purchase the phone in exchange offer on Flipkart. Furthermore, there is 5% cashback bank offer to sweeten the deal.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specs

The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G flaunts a hyperbolic design weighing at 171g and a thickness of 7.7mm. It boasts a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display for smooth and effortless viewing, says Oppo. The 93% screen to body ration aims to deliver an expansive and immersive viewing experience with thin bezels on all sides.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 696 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable via microSD card to up to 1TB. It also includes expandable virtual RAM up to 8GB.

Coming to the photography department, Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with three cameras at the back. There’s a 108 primary portrait camera along with a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP zoom sensor with magnification power of up to 40x at the back.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G camera features ultra-high resolution and NonaPixel Plus technology that basically combines nine pixels into one large pixel to absorb as much light as possible, explains company. The company claims that the camera is capable of capturing shots with “exceptional clarity and detail.” The camera further uses AI capabilities to perform better in low light conditions.

For selfie, the phone offers a 32MP camera sensor. The selfie camera packs in features like Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Dual-new video.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 67 W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability. It allows the smartphone to charge from 0-100% in about 44 minutes, says Oppo.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 in India.