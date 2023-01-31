Oppo Reno 8T 5G to launch in India on February 3; Oppo Enco Air 3 wireless earbuds to tag along

Oppo Reno 8T 5G India launch date has been confirmed. Oppo will launch the Oppo Reno 8t 5G in India on February 3, 2023. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G will be joined by the Oppo Enco Air 3 wireless earbuds. The same phone is set to launch in the Philippines on February 8 alongside the Oppo Reno 8T 4G. As is usually the case, Oppo has teased a few key specs of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G ahead of the phone’s scheduled launch in India on February 3.

The Reno 8T is confirmed to come with a 120Hz “curved” display with a hole-punch cutout at the centre. The phone will be powered by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno 8T 5G will come with an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will seemingly support dynamic RAM expansion for an extra 8GB of memory. For photography, the Reno 8T 5G will come with a 108MP main camera.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 wireless earbuds will be follow-up to the Enco Air 2. Oppo has confirmed that the Enco Air 3 will come with in-ear styling with IP54 rating. These wireless earbuds will feature HiFi DSP audio processing and DNN call noise cancelation along with a 47ms low-latency mode. Oppo is claiming a total battery life of 31 hours with the case.

The Enco Air 3 earbuds are expected to be a budget TWS offering. Their predecessor, the Enco Air 2, were launched in India at a price of Rs 2,499. Those came with a 13.4mm composite titanised diaphragm driver setup and semi in-ear design. The Enco Air 2 were rated to stream music for up to 4 hours, and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

