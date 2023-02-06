Oppo Reno 8T 5G launched in India: Check full specs, price, and everything else you need to know

Oppo Reno 8T has officially been launched in India at a price of Rs 29,999. The Reno 8T has a striking design, 120Hz curved display, and 67W fast charging support baked-in. At its price, the Oppo Reno 8T will compete with the likes of Realme 10 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. It will also take on the OnePlus 10T and Nothing Phone 1, plus the Google Pixel 6a.

Here’s a quick rundown of Oppo’s Reno 8T 5G specs, price, and everything else you need to know:

Design: The Reno 8T 5G has a one-of-its-kind design though the body is made entirely out of plastic. The phone weighs about 171g and measures 7.7mm in thickness. Biometrics are handled by an in-display fingerprint reader.

Display: The Reno 8T has a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 950nits of peak brightness. You get a hole punch cutout at the centre.

Processor: Under the hood, the Reno 8T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

RAM, Storage: The Reno 8T has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable.

Software: The Reno 8T runs Android 13 based ColorOS 13.

Rear camera setup: The Reno 8T has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP main, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro (microlens). The system tops out at 1080p@30fps.

Front camera: You get a 32MP selfie camera in this phone.

Battery, fast charging: The Reno 8T has a 4,800mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging.