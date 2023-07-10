Oppo Reno 10 series 5G India debut today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

Oppo is all set to introduce its newest Oppo Reno 10 series 5G in the Indian market. The all-new Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 10 5G will make their India debut today. i.e. on July 10 at 12:00 PM in the afternoon. The Oppo Reno 10 series 5G has previously launched in China followed by debut in Malaysia recently. Going by the specs that Oppo has been teasing, it appears that the final hardware would be same as the Malaysian (global) models.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 5G: Watch LIVE launch

The new Oppo Reno 10 series 5G will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST) in the afternoon. One can watch the live stream of its launch event on Oppo India’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G will be the flagship of the lot with features like 100W fast charging and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro will seemingly try to bring a more or less similar experience at more affordable prices.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 5G: Confirmed specs, features

Oppo has confirmed a few key hardware specs of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro series 5G ahead of launch. The Reno 10 Pro Plus for instance will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and support 100W fast charging. It will come with a 4,700mAh battery. Oppo claims that you will be able to charge this phone with the bundled fast charger to 50 per cent in under 10 minutes and to 100 per cent within 27 minutes.

The Reno 10 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and a 4,600mAh battery. It will support 80W fast chargng, Oppo has confirmed. The Reno 10 on the other hand will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The Reno 10 Pro Plus being the flagship of the lot will come with powerful camera system with a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto. Stay tuned for more updates.

