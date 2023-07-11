Oppo Reno 10 Pro versus OnePlus Nord 3 versus iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Pinpoint the differences

The mid-range smartphone segment market is heating up, with three new capable contenders vying up for your attention- the OnePlus Nord 3, Oppo Reno 10 Pro and iQOO Neo 7 Pro. These phones offer impressive specs and features, with some key differences that set them apart from one another.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro has a sleek design while OnePlus Nord 3 has a bit understated design, but it’s still a good-looking phone overall. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a more aggressively designed phone with a large rear camera module and a smooth/leather finish.

In terms of performance, the three phones come with different chipsets inside. The camera is another key area where these phones compete closely. Battery is also a note-worthy criteria before you choose your phone out of the three.

So which phone is the best? While the answer really depends on your individual needs and preferences, we break all the differences you should know to make a more informed decision.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro versus OnePlus Nord 3 versus iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Specs, top features, prices compared:

Design: The makers have focussed on the design Oppo Reno 10 Pro. The phone has a sleek design with glass body and plastic frame. The phone weighs 186g and is available in Glossy Purple and Silver Gray finishes. Coming to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, it is the pro model of iQOO Neo 7. Targeted at gamers, the smartphone has a bold design with a chunky camera module on back. It is available in two different options. The orange variant features a leather finish, while the black version uses unspecified AG glass. The Neo 7 Pro weighs 199.5g and measures up to 8.85mm in thickness. OnePlus Nord 3 is constructed with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on its back and is offered in a choice of matte gray and glossy green finishes. It also holds an IP54 certification, indicating its resistance to dust and water. The Nord 3 weighs approximately 193g and has a thickness of 8.15mm.

Biometrics: All the three phones come with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Display: The OnePlus Nord 3 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.2K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1,450nits, supports HDR10+ and is protected by Dragontrail glass. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. Oppo Reno 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling. The panel can top 1400 nits.

Processor: Oppo Reno 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro uses the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 on the other hand the OnePlus Nord 3 comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Software: The OnePlus Nord 3 runs OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 with 3 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates commitment from company. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is driven by Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and the company commits 2 major OS and 3 years of security updates with the phone. The Reno 10 Pro runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

Camera: The OnePlus Nord 3 has a triple camera arrangement including a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone can record videos in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. For selfies, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is also equipped with a triple camera system on the back. It comprises a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide camera, and an additional 2MP macro camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro comes with a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor that sits behind an optically stabilised lens. This is accompanied by a 64MP periscope telephoto for up to 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide. The phone can record videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. For selfies, it has a 32MP main camera.

Battery/charging: The iQOO Neo 7 Pro and OnePlus Nord 3 come with 5000mAh battery while the Reno 10 Pro has a 4600mAh battery inside. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro supports 120W fast charging, OnePlus Nord 3 80W fast charging, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro supports 80W fast charging.

India prices: The price of Oppo Reno 10 Pro 12GB/256GB is set at Rs 39,999 in India. OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 33,999 (8GB/128GB). A model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999 (8GB/128GB). The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you Rs 37,999.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.