Oppo, OnePlus refute reports of Europe market exit, confirm ‘line-up’ of products planned for rest of the year

Oppo and OnePlus have denied the reports of their exit from some European markets. There have been reports lately that Oppo and OnePlus were planning to exit some European markets over the Nokia patent dispute. OnePlus has now denied these claims saying that the company had a great start in 2023 with successful product launches in Europe and has a range of products line up for launch this year.

Here’s the statement from OnePlus: OPPO and OnePlus are committed to all the existing European markets and the UK. We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, OPPO and OnePlus will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward.

Famous tipster Max Jambor on Monday tweeted that the two BBK Electronics-owned companies were planning to pull out their products from select European markets. This included following countries- Germany, the U.K., France, and the Netherlands.

While OnePlus’ latest statement indicates that these claims are not true, it is all over the news that the two companies are struggling in Europe. This is due to their ongoing dispute with Nokia over a patent filing.

Nokia owns several patents for 5G technology. A report from European patent news site Juve Patent stated that the company accused Oppo and OnePlus of using its 4G and 5G technology without paying the license fee. Nokia saw a ruling in its favour last year by a German court that effectively stopped OnePlus and Oppo from advertising their products in Germany. The court reportedly told the two companies to pay the fee or face ban on selling products. As per the report, the companies didn’t agree on the payment as a result were banned to sell their phones in Germany. OnePlus’ director of communications Spenser Blank in his statement to The Verge said that Nokia was asking for “unreasonably high fee” for the patents.