Mobile phone use among youngsters is dominated by social media, gaming and entertainment, with educational purposes also being common. However, this high daily screen time causes heavy battery discharge, not to mention strain on the eyes.

Oppo’s new smartphone, K14x 5G, is built to support long hours, heavy usage and real-life multitasking. Everyday actions feel fast and one can watch videos while replying to messages, jump between apps with no stutter whatsoever.

A major highlight is the massive 6500mAh battery, purpose-built to support long, demanding days without constant charging anxiety. It can easily last 1.5 to 2 days of moderate use – calling, YouTube browsing, streaming music or movies, and gaming.

Complementing the large battery is 45W fast charging, which powers the device from 1% to 30% in just 20 minutes, along with support for reverse wired charging for added convenience.

The K14x has a sturdy design that is practical for everyday use. It comes with IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes; it can even withstand accidental falls.

The phone has a sleek profile with a comfortable in-hand feel. A metallic Deco camera module and an integrated metallic frame give the phone a stylish look. The camera lens is further treated with an AF coating to repel water and resist fingerprints, helping the device stay clean and polished during daily use.

There is a large 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and upto 1125 units of peak brightness. It offers an immersive, bright viewing experience suitable for gaming and media consumption, even under direct sunlight.

Internally, we are looking at a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that makes the device fairly responsive across messaging, streaming and multitasking.

Its full-dimensional scene smoothness optimisation targets heavy-load scenarios such as multiple background apps, large apps and frequent multitasking, enabling faster app switching, quicker cold starts for commonly used apps, and a smooth experience even during peak usage.

The K14x comes with a 50MP main rear camera that focuses on capturing sharp and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. Whether you are taking outdoor pictures, group shots, or daily moments, the high-resolution sensor helps preserve clarity and colour accuracy.

It also supports AI features that enhance brightness and optimise scenes automatically. The primary lens is supported by a secondary 2MP depth sensor that improves portrait photography by creating a natural background blur effect. There is a 5MP front snapper that is apt for video calls and selfies.

Key takeaways

The K14x feels solid and sturdy for everyday use. Its display is much brighter and sharper than the competition. The software complements all of this hardware goodness with AI that feels genuinely helpful. On the camera front, it creates good images, especially in low light. Battery life is a big plus and daily performance is smooth and fast, hence a strong mention.

Key Features

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Operating system: ColorOS 15, based on Android 15

Memory & storage: 4/6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Cameras: 50MP+2MP (rear), 5MP front camera

Battery: 6500mAh, 45W fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 14,999 (4/128GB)