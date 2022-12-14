Oppo Inno Day 2022: OHealth H1 health monitor, MariSilicon Y chip, and Air Glass 2 AR glasses launched

Oppo held its fourth annual technology event called Oppo INNO DAY 2022 in an online format. This was company’s fourth annual tech event wherein the company showcased range of its new products as part of its Smart initiatives. This year event was themed ‘Empowering a Better Future’ and it witnessed the launch of three smart products from the company- a family health monitor called OHealth H1, a new MariSilicon member called MariSilicon Y and finally the Air Glass 2.

OPPO this year created a new smart healthcare sub-brand OHealth. During INNO DAY 2022, the company unveiled the first product under its OHealth brand- OHealth H1 family health monitor. It combines six health data monitoring functions intended for family use into a single device, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking. The OHealth H1 weighs only 95g and sports an oval design with rounded edges.

Next, the company unveiled MariSilicon Y- a Bluetooth audio SoC and company’s first SoC to use the advanced N6RF process technology. The company claims that this device increases the Bluetooth bandwidth by almost 50% compared with the highest spec Bluetooth SoCs on the market. It is capable of transmitting an unprecedented 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio offering users all the benefits of wireless connectivity with the same audio quality as a wired connection while opening up new possibilities in spatial audio experiences.

Lastly, Oppo also unveiled its latest Assisted Reality glass – OPPO Air Glass 2. It features a super-lightweight, robust design with lenses that support vision correction and further customization. OPPO Air Glass 2 will be able to make phone calls, conduct real-time translation, provide location-based navigation, convert voice into text for people with hearing impairments, and provide many more smart experiences.

“When facing the type of challenges that the technology industry is currently coming up against, we believe that the only way forward is to continue innovating and breaking new boundaries,” said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.

