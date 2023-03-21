Oppo Find X6 Pro launched with powerful 50MP triple cam setup; Find X6 tags along

Oppo has launched its latest flagship series, the Find X6, which is said to mark the beginning of a new era for smartphone cameras. The company has added a triple-camera setup to the series calling it the “three main cameras era.” The Find X6 series was unveiled in China on Tuesday and features cutting-edge camera technology.

Oppo Find X6 Pro features triple rear camera set up on the back. The trio consists of three 50MP cameras co-developed with Hasselblad. It includes a wide-angle camera complete with a large 1-inch sensor, a periscope-style telephoto camera which Oppo claims is the largest sensor on any smartphone telephoto camera, and lastly an ultra-wide camera. There’s a punch-hole notch on front housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Oppo Find X6 Pro features a 6.82-inch 3168x1440px AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2500 nits, which Oppo claims is the brightest panel in the world.

Under the hood, it comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen Plus 2 processor with up to 16GB RAM. Find X6 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support. The smartphone will ship in Black, Brown and Green colour shades.

Oppo Find X6 sports a 6.74-inch 2772x1240px display with a 40Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The X6 also comes with three 50MP cameras at the back and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 4,800mAh battery inside with 80W fast charging support. The OPPO Find X6 also comes with an IP64 certification.

Both the smartphones run Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The sole variant of OPPO Find X6 is comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and is priced at CNY 4,499 (Rs 54,100 approx). The OPPO Find X6 Pro, on the other hand, is available in three storage models- 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, priced at CNY 5,999 (Rs 72,100 approx), CNY 6,499 (Rs 78,100 approx), and CNY 6,999. (Rs 84,200 approx) respectively.

These smartphones will be available only in China.