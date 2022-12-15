Oppo Find X6 leaks: new look, triple 50MP cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and more expected

A lot of rumours have been circulating around the launch of Oppo Find X6 series which should include the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro. Before this Find X5 series was launched back in February this year. Leaks suggest Oppo Find X6 will be different from the previous model but will be somewhat similar to some of the previous models in terms of having some common features.

Evan Bass, who is a popular tipster, shared his findings. He shared a photo which showed that the camera island will be more prominent and will have a triple rear camera setup. Powered by MariSilicon can also be seen on it. Hasselblad collaboration can also be seen. In terms of design, the phone is seen with white ceramic glass and the back appears to have a glossy finish.

Earlier it was speculated that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The triple rear camera setup is said to come with a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP telephoto shooter and a 50 MP ultra wide lens while on the front it will reportedly come with a 32 megapixel selfie camera. As per the recent leaks which are out, Oppo Find X6 could have a 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 main sensor.

The previous model- Oppo Find X5 had a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It also had a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It was powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM was paired with it. A 4,800mAh dual-cell battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, 30W AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging was also included. Some of these features might remain the same in Oppo Find X6.

There is no information about the launch of this new model of Oppo. The launch of Oppo smartphones Find N2 and Find N2 Flip have been confirmed. They will be out around December 15.

