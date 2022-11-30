Oppo Find N2 tipped to come with 7.1-inch display, triple rear camera setup and more

Oppo’s upcoming smartphone, Oppo Find N2 is already creating a buzz. The alleged foldable smartphone was reportedly spotted on China’s 3C certification website. It is expected that the smartphone will most likely launch in December in China.

As per a tipster named Digital Chat Station, it is expected that the smartphone will come with a 7.1-inch display along with a 120 Hz foldable screen.

It is also anticipated that the smartphone will come in three colour options including a green, black and white.

In terms of chipset, the much-anticipated Oppo Find N2 is most likely to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and run Android 13 OS.

For photography, the Oppo Find N2 might feature a triple rear camera setup which could include a 50 MP, 48 MP sensor and a 32 MP Sony IMX 709 telephoto lens.

In a related news, Oppo Find N Flip lineup is also expected to launch alongside. The new Find N Flip lineup series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 chip. The smartphone is most likely to feature a 6.8-inch foldable OLED screen and a 3.26-inch OLED cover display.

For photography, it is expected that the device will feature a 50 MP dual rear camera setup and house a 32 MP selfie camera.

Other than this, Oppo Reno 9 series is now also officially available in China. The series includes three smartphones – Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Opp Reno 9 Pro+.

While Oppo reno 9 Pro + comes powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chip, Oppo Reno 9 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Oppo Reno 9 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 81000-Max chip. The entire smartphone lineup runs on Android 13 OS.

All the smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup at the back.

