Oppo Find N2 Flip versus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Every difference that you wanted to know

Oppo has launched its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 challenger, Find N2 Flip, globally. Not only does the Find N2 Flip have more powerful core hardware, Oppo is also touting a better “folding” no-gap design with an almost invisible crease and largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone. The Find N2 Flip is a bit cheaper, too, at least internationally.

We’ll have more to say about the Find N2 Flip as and when it arrived in India, for now, here’s a quick first look at its design and specs to see how it stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. So, here goes.

Design: The Find N2 Flip and Flip 4, both, are made of glass and metal and weigh and measures roughly about the same. Oppo’s flip phone is a bit bigger because it has a bigger 6.8-inch screen (versus 6.7-inch in the Flip 4). The Flip has a proper IPX8 rating for water resistance. The Find N2 Flip has no official IP rating whatsoever.

Display(s): The Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1600nits and supports HDR10+ playback. It has a 3.26-inch cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1200nits and supports HDR10+ playback. It has a 1.9-inch cover display.

Processor: The Find N2 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

Rear cameras: The Find N2 Flip has dual rear cameras including a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide. Oppo says the Find N2 Flip’s cameras make use of Hasselblad colour science while its custom MariSilicon X imaging NPU can theoretically enhance low-light videos. The Flip 4 has two 12MP cameras on the rear, one wide and another ultrawide.

Front camera: The Find N2 Flip has a 32MP front camera while Flip 4 has a 10MP selfie shooter.

Software: The Find N2 Flip runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and is guaranteed to get 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates. The Flip 4 ships with Android 12 and is now upgradable to the latest One UI 5.1 (based on Android 13). Samsung has promised 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates for the Flip 4.

Battery, charging: The Find N2 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging. The Flip 4 has a 3,700mAh battery and supports 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.

Prices: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 94,999 for 8GB/256GB. The Oppo Find N2 Flip starts globally at about £849 (roughly Rs 85,000) for 8GB/256GB.