Oppo Find N2 Flip launching globally on February 15; Samsung Flip 4 rival might just come to India

Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is launching globally on February 15. What’s even more interesting is that the flip phone might come to India as well. The company’s India arm is also hyping the launch event— which is taking place in London— on social media as well as official website so we have reason to believe the Find N2 is coming to India sooner rather than later. But we’ll see.

The Find N2 is a folding flip phone on the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Oppo says that it is better in two ways: the Find N2 Flip seemingly has an invisible crease and it has the “largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone”. It might just be right about the latter. The Find N2 Flip does have a pretty large 3.26-inch cover display (the Flip 4’s is just 1.9-inch). As for the crease, we’ll know and tell you more when we see it.

The Find N2 Flip has good hardware, too. You get a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1600nits and supports HDR10+ playback. Under the hood, there is a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Running the show is Oppo’s ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. Powering the phone is a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

For photography, the Find N2 Flip has dual rear cameras including a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in China is set at RMB 5,999 (roughly Rs 72,700) for the 8GB/256GB variant and RMB 6,999 (roughly Rs 85,000) for the 16GB/512GB model.